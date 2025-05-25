Trump: Something bad happened, the Russians stole a hypersonic missile from us

US President believes Obama administration is to blame for theft

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS)

US President Donald Trump has complained that Russia stole data on a new hypersonic missile from American developers. This allegedly happened during the time of the 44th US President Barack Obama , Newsweek reports .

Trump spoke about Russian technological espionage at the graduation ceremony for graduates of the US Military Academy at West Point.

"Eight cadets today set out to develop their own hypersonic missile. You know, ours was stolen. You know who stole it? The Russians stole it. Something bad happened," the US president said.

He said the kidnapping occurred "during the Obama administration."

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned the alleged theft of American hypersonic missile designs by the Russians.

In January, after taking office for a second term, the US president spoke about this on Fox News.

"Russia stole the design, they got it from us. Some bad person gave them these blueprints," Trump said at the time.