On the afternoon of May 23, the first stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, during which 390 Ukrainians returned home.

Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, three women and 387 men were among those released.

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that among those returned are soldiers who have been in captivity since 2022.

The exchange will continue over the weekend of May 24 and 25.

Photo: Oleksandr Khomenko