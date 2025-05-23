The first stage of the exchange in the 1000 by 1000 format took place - photo report from LIGA.net
On the afternoon of May 23, the first stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, during which 390 Ukrainians returned home.
Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, three women and 387 men were among those released.
The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that among those returned are soldiers who have been in captivity since 2022.
The exchange will continue over the weekend of May 24 and 25.
Photo: Oleksandr Khomenko
- Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a 1000-for-1000 exchange during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16. The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, then said that a large-scale exchange could take place "next week," i.e., this.
- The day before, on May 22, the President's Office reported that Ukraine had completed its part of the preparatory work for the 1000-for-1000 exchange with Russia, and US President Donald Trump said on the morning of May 23 that a large exchange between Ukraine and Russia had been agreed and would "take effect in the near future".