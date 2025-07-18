Erdoğan spoke with Putin: Turkey ready to continue hosting talks in Istanbul
Turkey is ready to continue to host talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Istanbul format, the country's president said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a call with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About said office of the Head of the Turkish State.
The president told the dictator that it was important to start a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Erdoğan, his country will continue to host the talks in Istanbul as soon as favorable dates for the parties are determined.
The office indicates that the president and the dictator discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, regional and global issues.
In the Turkish publication, the topic of the talks in Istanbul comes after the issue of the conflict between Syria and Israel.
"President Erdoğan said that the conflicts after withdrawal of Syrian security forces from Suwayda pose a threat to the entire region and that it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty," the statement said.
The Turkish leader also told the dictator that his country is committed to ensuring stability and security in Syria and helping the country get back on its feet as soon as possible.
- On July 8, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Putin and other representatives of the Russian Federation allegedly not against the third round of negotiations even at the level of leaders.
- On July 11, president Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is ready for negotiations at the level of leaders in any format. At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to complete the process of exchanges agreed upon during the second meeting in Istanbul on June 2.
- The only real results of the two Istanbul meetings were large prisoner exchanges and the bodies of the dead. Before the exchange of bodies, Ukraine faced provocations by the Russian Federation. Later, it turned out that Moscow was again handing over the bodies of the fallen defenders along with the occupiers.
Comments (0)