Erdoğan spoke with Putin: Turkey ready to continue hosting talks in Istanbul

Turkey will continue to host Russian-Ukrainian talks as soon as favorable dates for the parties are determined, the country's leader said

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Turkish Presidential Administration)

Turkey is ready to continue to host talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Istanbul format, the country's president said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a call with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About said office of the Head of the Turkish State.

The president told the dictator that it was important to start a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Erdoğan, his country will continue to host the talks in Istanbul as soon as favorable dates for the parties are determined.

The office indicates that the president and the dictator discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, regional and global issues.

In the Turkish publication, the topic of the talks in Istanbul comes after the issue of the conflict between Syria and Israel.

"President Erdoğan said that the conflicts after withdrawal of Syrian security forces from Suwayda pose a threat to the entire region and that it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty," the statement said.

The Turkish leader also told the dictator that his country is committed to ensuring stability and security in Syria and helping the country get back on its feet as soon as possible.