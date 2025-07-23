Zelenskyy approves the composition of the negotiating delegation to Istanbul headed by Umerov

The delegation included representatives of the General Staff, the Air Force, foreign and domestic intelligence agencies

Talks in Istanbul (Photo: EPA/ERDEM SAHIN)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of Ukraine's delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul, scheduled for July 23. The decree is published on the website of the Presidential Office.

The delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and will also include:

→ Oleksandr Bevz - Advisor to the Head of the OP;

→ Oleksandr Diakov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Sergiy Kyslytsya - First Deputy Foreign Minister;

→ Yuriy Kovbasa - representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (by agreement);

→ Heorhiy Kuzmychov - Protocol Officer of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleh Luhovskyi - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service;

→ Yevhen Ostrianskyi - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleksandr Poklad - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

→ Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine;

→ Andriy Fomin - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleksiy Shevchenko - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleksandr Sherikhov - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Yevhen Shinkarev - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command.

The head of the delegation may make changes to the composition of the delegation, but only with the consent of the President.

.

On July 11, President Zelenskyy confirmed, that Ukraine is ready for talks at the level of leaders in any format.

On July 21, he announced that a new round of talks with Russia will take place on July 23 in Istanbul