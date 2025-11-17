NSDC denies that Umerov does not want to return to Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation said that the NSDC secretary's work trip abroad is planned. The trip takes place against the backdrop of the operation ‘Midas’

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

Information that the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov allegedly refusing to return to Ukraine from a work trip abroad is untrue, stated at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC.

In recent days, allegations have been circulating online that Umerov has allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine. Instead, the CPD stated that this information is not true, adding that the official is on a planned official work trip.

The Center noted that the secretary of the NSDC is currently working in the United States, where he is holding a series of working consultations and meetings to strengthen international support for Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Umerov "is in constant working contact with the state leadership, fulfills all the tasks assigned and continues to work on key issues of security, defense and humanitarian policy."

"We ask citizens and the media not to spread unverified reports that mislead the public and work in the interests of information operations against Ukraine," the CPD said.

Umerov's work trip abroad takes place against the backdrop of the new anti-corruption operation Midas.

For example, on November 11, during one of the court hearings, the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated that the businessman suspected in the case, Timur Mindich, allegedly had influence on Umerov when he headed the Ministry of Defense.

In response, the official denied this information (read more here).

Earlier, in September, the organization Anti-Corruption Action Center stated that Umerov's family owns luxury real estate in the United States. At the same time, the press service of the NSDC secretary denied this information, reported Suspilne.