Bribes for voting. ZN.UA and UP name the "servants" to whom NABU served suspicions

UP reports suspicions against four MPs from the Servant of the People, ZN.UA – three

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Depositphotos)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced suspicions of receiving bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada to MPs from Servants of the people Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Negulevskyi and Yuriy Kisel, according to ZN.UA citing sources in law enforcement. At the same time UP, citing sources among law enforcement and the SN faction, writes that MP Olga Savchenko was also served with a suspicion.

According to ZN.UA, the NABU tapped Kisel's office, which is where the "servants" allegedly received their envelopes with money.

The MPs were notified of suspicion under Art. 368 of accepting an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official.

At the same time, according to ZN.UA, the ruling also referred to Articles 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it) and 369 (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official).

"It is possible that these two articles of the Criminal Code will be added to the list of preventive measures," the publication says.

ZN.UA also claims that Yuriy Koryavchenkov, also known as Yuzik during his time in Kvartal 95, was not going to be served with a suspicion at this stage of the investigation (searches of his denied and the NABU itself). At the same time, the publication's sources say that he has allegedly left the country.