The General Staff answered whether they talked about the terms of the ceasefire with the United States in Geneva

Hnatov noted that the terms of the ceasefire are something that can be discussed between Ukraine and Russia

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

At the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Switzerland, they talked more about what would facilitate the ceasefire and the implementation of the next steps, rather than about the terms of the ceasefire itself. About this, in an interview with LIGA.net, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

The journalist asked whether all the points of the peace plan currently on the table for discussion between the parties would be implemented before or after the ceasefire. She clarified the place of the ceasefire in the scheme currently being discussed.

Hnatov noted that the terms of the ceasefire are something that can be discussed between Ukraine and the aggressor country of Russia.

"The talks in Geneva were between Ukraine and the United States and were more about the conditions that will facilitate the ceasefire process and the implementation of further steps," explained the chief of the General Staff.

He also stated LIGA.net that the end of the war with a just peace with compensation from Moscow to Kyiv is impossible before the end of 2025, but under certain conditions, a ceasefire could take place in a few days or weeks.