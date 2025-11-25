Russia will not be able to capture Pokrovsk by the end of 2025 – Chief of the General Staff

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: Ruslan Kanyuka/Ukrainian Armed Forces Communications Directorate)

Russia will not be able to capture Pokrovsk by the end of 2025. This was reported in interview LIGA.net said the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

According to him, the Russian army will continue to create the ground for further manipulations in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy will not give up trying to capture Pokrovsk, and more than 100,000 people are currently concentrated in this area.

"These attempts have been going on for more than a year now, and the Russians are postponing the deadlines they have set for the capture of the city. These deadlines will continue to move. Now they are bringing all available reserves there. It is difficult to predict whether they will succeed in creating conditions to further complicate the situation," said Hnatov.

He noted that Ukraine has been looking at "all-pervasiveness" since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in 2022. And before that, it was looking at it during the ATO/JFO. Despite the statements that "all is lost," the Armed Forces fulfilled their task and continue to stop the enemy, causing significant losses.

"Not everything is perfect. However, we are making every effort to fulfill the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," the Chief of the General Staff summarized.