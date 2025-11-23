Defense forces prevent occupants from gaining a foothold in the center of Pokrovsk – DSHV

Recently, Skala fighters conducted a cleanup in the area of the railway station, the Pokrovsky Pedagogical College and Sobornyi Square

Ukrainian soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Defense Forces positions are maintained in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and the defenders are not allowing the occupiers to gain a foothold there. About reported The Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 23, Ukrainian defenders are conducting search and strike operations to eliminate the Russians in Pokrovsk.

"Our positions are maintained in the city center, small arms fire continues, and the enemy is unable to gain a foothold," the statement said.

The military noted that assault groups in cooperation with other units continue to be involved in eliminating the occupiers in the city center. Recently, a separate assault battalion "Skala" cleared the area of the railway station, Pokrovsky Pedagogical College and Soborny Square from the enemy presence.

This helped block Russian attempts to amass forces to increase pressure on the northern part of the city. Any attempts to cross the railroad there will result in maximum losses for the occupiers.

In total, since the beginning of November, Ukrainian troops have killed 388 occupants in Pokrovsk, and 87 more were wounded, the military added.

Map: DeepState