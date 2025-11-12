the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" is currently performing combat missions in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, one of the hottest spots on the frontline. The unit showed a video of the town being cleared of Russians.

Ukrainian military release footage of melee in Pokrovsk – two Ukrainian soldiers went to clear two occupants hiding in a house.

Skela soldiers were wounded but continued to fight, including throwing grenades at the enemy.

The headquarters gave an order to pull back to avoid losses. After that, the occupiers began to be hit with bombs and FPV.

In the footage of another battle, Ukrainian stormtroopers with two "twos" went to clear a house. The task was successfully completed.

After that, the attack aircraft had a new task – the occupiers began to storm a neighboring position. With the help of a drone, the Skelia fighters chose a way to approach the enemy. The headquarters monitored the situation, coordinated the actions of the attackers and indicated the direction of fire.

FPV drones started targeting the occupier, after three direct hits he was killed.

The military emphasized his atypical equipment – they say he was "packed" in terms of ammunition.

Only one group of Skelia fighters killed five occupants during this attack. Ukrainian attack aircraft suffered no losses.