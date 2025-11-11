CCO: Russia is mindlessly throwing everything at Pokrovsk. Photos and videos from the hottest spot

Small-arms fire and drone attacks are ongoing in Pokrovsk. The Russians are attacking the city with all available weapons

Pokrovsk (Photo: CCO)

Russians are shelling Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with all available weapons, and fighting is ongoing in the city. This was reported to by Special Operations Forces and shown in a photo.

"Pokrovsk. CCO is working. It is the hottest area that the whole world is talking about now. The city is under constant shelling, firefights, and drone attacks. The occupiers are recklessly throwing everything they have at the city," the statement reads.

The SFO emphasized that they are fulfilling their tasks to weaken the enemy and he suffered maximum losses.

At the same time, blogger and former Ukrainian representative in the Minsk trilateral contact group Denys Kazansky showed a video of a Russian army column entering Pokrovsk unhindered, as the fog makes it difficult to operate drones at enemy targets.