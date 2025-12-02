Ukraine returns the largest collection of artifacts seized from a former Crimean official in more than 30 years

The Prosecutor's Office handed over to the state more than 7000 artifacts seized as part of the criminal investigation

Helmet from the collection (Photo: National Museum of History of Ukraine / Facebook)

The prosecutor's office handed over to the state the largest collection of archaeological valuables in the history of independent Ukraine – more than 7,000 artifacts. They were seized as part of a criminal investigation, reports Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officials reported that in 2022, firearms and a collection of archaeological objects representing different periods of Ukrainian history from ancient times to the nineteenth century were found in a non-residential building in Kyiv. The findings were discovered during searches as part of criminal proceedings against the former head of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the investigation, the defendant illegally stored archeological items purchased from so-called "black archaeologists". The items were seized, arrested and transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine for safekeeping. Among the valuables transferred to the state:

→ more than 5,000 ancient coins of the Greek city-polises of Crimea, Byzantium, Kievan Rus and the Golden Horde;

→ Ancient Greek ceramics and glass vessels over 3-4 thousand years old;

→ Scythian, Byzantine, Scandinavian, and Middle Eastern weapons, including the only Byzantine sword in Ukraine;

→ antique helmets, chainmail, jewelry, and household items;

→ a rare collection of firearms.

"Now we have an extremely interesting collection, extremely interesting things that tell about the history of our state in ancient times," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

Law enforcement officers added that during the pre-trial investigation, the former official entered into a plea agreement and agreed to transfer the entire archaeological collection to the state, including some of the exhibits that were not seized during the searches.

At the National Museum of History of Ukraine addedhe said that part of the collection is already on display in the museum at the Archaeologist's Day: Rescued Treasures exhibition, as well as at the Prez Sabre We Have Rights exhibition of weapons and military equipment.

Part of the collection (Photo: National Museum of History of Ukraine / Facebook)

A sword from the collection (Photo: National Museum of History of Ukraine / Facebook)

Part of the collection seized from the former official (Photo: National Museum of History of Ukraine / Facebook)

Part of the seized collection (Photo: National Museum of History of Ukraine / Facebook)