Director of a company in Kyiv region suspected of supplying low-quality molds worth UAH 1.7 million

The military complained about the quality of military uniforms sewn by the company under a contract with the company's director

The director of a Kyiv region enterprise was served a notice of suspicion for supplying low-quality military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million. About this told at the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to law enforcement, the Bila Tserkva City Council and a private enterprise signed a contract for sewing uniforms for a volunteer community group. In the process of producing the uniforms, fabric that did not meet the established standards was used, and sewing work was performed with numerous violations of technology.

Nevertheless, the director of the company delivered the goods as fully compliant with the requirements and misappropriated almost UAH 1.7 million of budget funds transferred under the contract.

"After receiving the uniforms, the military complained about the poor quality of the products," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation. Based on the results of the examinations, it was found that the delivered 830 kits did not meet the technical conditions of the contract.

The director of the company was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property through abuse of office committed under martial law on a particularly large scale. The suspect could face up to 12 years in prison.

The director of the company supplied low-quality military uniforms (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)