DSW: Russian forces in Pokrovsk are being worn down, operational reserves are being deployed

Occupants deployed reserves from the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation to the Pokrovsk area

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

The Russian army has pulled up reserves near Pokrovsk to replenish losses among its personnel. About reported 7th Air Assault Corps.

"The enemy troops in Pokrovsk are being worn down. As a result, the enemy has to replenish losses among its personnel. The Russian command has already deployed the operational reserve of the "Center" military unit – units of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation – in our area of responsibility," the statement said.

Defense forces are holding the defined lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces also control positions south of the railroad, which are important for further de-occupation.

To counter the enemy's further advance and conduct mop-up operations in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are building up their own group, including the number of unmanned aerial vehicle crews.

One of the key tasks of the Ukrainian forces is to completely block the enemy's logistical routes to the city, including with the use of tactical and army aviation.

The Ukrainian military also reported that the northern outskirts of Myrnohrad are being cleared of enemy infantry. Ukrainian forces are deploying additional resources to detect and eliminate enemy troops, whose movement was detected in the southern part of the city.

"Small enemy groups tried to infiltrate into Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. But Ukrainian troops detected and eliminated the enemy in time," the military added.