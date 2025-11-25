SOS: Russians want to surround Myrnohrad and block logistics to Pokrovsk

Occupants storm the city, trying to surround it and block the roads to Pokrovsk

Military (Photo: 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russians put pressure on Myrnohrad to surround it and cut off the land connection between the city and Pokrovsk. About reported seventh Air Assault Corps.

The occupants are moving toward the settlements of Rivne and Svitloe, trying to surround the city. Airborne assault units are holding back the enemy's movement in the area of Krasny Liman.

The enemy is trying to storm the northern part of Myrnohrad with small infantry groups. The Russians are moving around the clock, and are using aerial drones to adjust their movements.

"We are reinforcing our grouping in the city to protect the southern outskirts. In this area, the enemy is trying to accumulate manpower for further attempts to advance," the military added.

In the northeast of Myrnohrad, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade captured four Russian occupiers who were trying to storm the city. Three of the detainees are former prisoners who were released after signing military contracts. According to the Russians, before the assault, they lived for four days in the basement of a building in a neighboring village. The stormtroopers were not provided with food or water.

After the detention, the Ukrainian military provided the prisoners with all the necessary conditions and assistance in accordance with international humanitarian law.

In the General Staff they added, that as of 08:00 on November 25, 61 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector, including near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.