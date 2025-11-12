Russians are preparing to storm Myrnohrad with armored vehicles. Over 7 square kilometers cleared of subversive groups near Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, there is no talk of an operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or Russian control over the entire city

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

Russians are preparing to storm Myrnohrad from the direction of Hrodivka with armored vehicles. Also partially successful was a massive assault on Pokrovsk with light vehicles, reported 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Troops.

Despite the pressure on the defense in Myrnohrad, the enemy is unable to penetrate the city. Logistics for Ukrainian troops are provided by.

"In the area of Myrnohrad, one of the brigades of the 7th Airborne Corps repels attacks by small groups of two to four people who are trying to infiltrate the southeastern outskirts of the city around the clock. The enemy is using Mavic vehicles to adjust their movements, and light vehicles, including motorcycles, for logistics," the military noted .

The Russians stormed Pokrovsk on the Selidove-Pokrovsk highway. Despite partial success, they managed to destroy some of the enemy's equipment on the outskirts of the city, and another part in Pokrovsk itself.

On November 11 alone, five Russian motorcycles and the same number of cars were destroyed. The Defense Forces are also working to destroy the firing positions that the enemy has managed to set up in certain neighborhoods of Pokrovsk in recent days.

A unit of the 7th Airborne Corps is also holding back the enemy in Krasnyi Lyman along with its neighbors. According to the military, the Russians consider this settlement as a springboard to storm Myrnohrad from the north. The destruction of the occupiers continues.

Chief of Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to that he had visited the Pokrovske direction. The largest number of daily attacks by the enemy is still recorded here and a significant part of his group involved in the war against Ukraine is concentrated here.

"Our main tasks remain to gradually take control of certain areas, support and protect existing logistics routes, as well as organize additional ones to ensure timely provision of our defenders with everything they need and uninterrupted evacuation of the wounded," said Syrysky .

He said that on the outskirts and directly in Pokrovsk there is a constant struggle with Russian assault infantry groups, and less often – the destruction of its light equipment. The destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretyne direction.

Over the last week, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of Pokrovsk district was cleared of hostile subversive groups.

"There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group," the chief emphasized .