The General Staff told when the war and ceasefire are possible

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The end of the war with a just peace and compensation from Russia to Ukraine is not possible by the end of 2025, but under certain conditions, a ceasefire could take place in a few days or weeks. About this, in an interview with LIGA.net, said the chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriy Hnatov, who participated in negotiations with the US in Switzerland.

The journalist noted that the Western media is "slowly accepting" that the war will continue in 2026, and asked Hnatov if he set any time limits for himself.

"This is a very philosophical question. What is the end of a war? An agreement to end the war can be considered the end of the war. But this will not be the end of the war as such," Hnatov replied.

The military official noted that for him, the end of the war will be the achievement of a just peace with compensation for all losses and damages that the aggressor country has caused to Ukraine.

However, he emphasized that this will certainly not happen by the end of 2025.

"A ceasefire, under certain conditions, can take place in a few days or a few weeks. This requires the political will of the Russian military and political leadership. If there are conditions under which [Russian dictator] Putin will stop its troops and the use of weapons – this will be the first step," the chief of the General Staff added.

Earlier, in July, the head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated that a ceasefire could be achieved as soon as possible and long before the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, on November 26, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said the war could end by the end of the year, but noted that Russia will remain a threat for a long time.