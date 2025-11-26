War may be over by the end of the year, but Russia will be a threat for a long time – NATO Secretary General

According to Rutte, if the war ends quickly, Russia will remain a danger for a long time

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (Photo: NATO)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte does not rule out the possibility of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by the end of 2025, but the threat from Russia will not disappear for a long time. This is his opinion expressed in an interview with El País.

When asked by a journalist whether it was possible that the war would end by the end of this year, he replied: "Of course. We all pray that this war will end as soon as possible."

The interviewer also asked whether a peace agreement could change Russia's status as a long-term threat to NATO and Europe "in a few weeks."

"Russia will continue to be a long-term threat for a long time. If the Russian president is ready to sacrifice a million people of his own people for this false idea of correcting history, we must be ready," Rutte said.

He added that Russia has already lost about 1 million soldiers killed or seriously wounded and is losing about 20,000 soldiers every month. At the same time, the occupiers have managed to capture only about 1% of Ukrainian territory this year, advancing several meters a day.

The Secretary General also mentioned Pokrovsk, which the Russian army has been trying to capture for 18 months and still does not fully control the city. During the attempts to capture Pokrovsk, more Russian soldiers were killed than people who originally lived there.