The Ukrainian General Staff disclosed that the peace plan was not discussed in Switzerland

Hnatov said that among the issues that were not discussed at the talks in Geneva were provisions on Russia's interaction with NATO or the United States

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

During the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Switzerland, they did not discuss issues that do not directly concern Kyiv and those that should be resolved by the presidents. This, in an interview with LIGA.net, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

According to him, the talks in Geneva were preliminary, and it is probably premature to say that the parties have agreed on anything concrete.

"Yes, there was a certain 28-point document that was circulating on the Internet. But this is an approximate figure. Most of the issues from this document have been worked out and distributed for further work. Issues that do not directly concern Ukraine as a signatory were excluded from the discussion. For example, Russia's interaction with NATO or the United States. This is for them to decide between themselves," said Hnatov.

He also added that the Ukrainian and US working groups did not consider decisions that can only be made by at the level of presidents.

The military official noted that in general, the final document from these negotiations can be considered as a basic document.

When asked whether he was talking about a specific text with conditions, Hnatov said that it was a framework document.

REFERENCE. In the initial peace plan, which In the initial peace plan, which unofficially published western media, in particular, there was a clause stating that Ukraine agrees to enshrine in the Constitution that it will not join NATO, and that NATO agrees to amend its charters to include a provision stating that Kyiv will not be accepted in the future. The plan amended by Britain, France, and Germany, which was reported by Reuters, already had a clause stating that Ukraine's accession to NATO depended on a consensus of NATO members that does not exist