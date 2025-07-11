Budanov: It is realistic to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible and by the end of the year
Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war is realistic to achieve as soon as possible and long before the end of 2025. He told this in an interview with Bloomberg,

According to Budanov, the truce should be established "as soon as possible and long before the end of this year.".

"Is it realistic to do this – yes. Is it difficult – no," emphasized the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR).

He noted that such a truce would require at least three parties – Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

"And we will come to this," the intelligence chief summarized.

HURKyrylo Budanovceasefirenegotiations