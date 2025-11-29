Zelensky approves new composition of delegation for negotiations

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov will head the Ukrainian delegation to the talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Friday, November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated the composition of the delegation to negotiate the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. Relevant documents publicized on the website of the Presidential Office.

According to Decree No. 869/2025, the delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The delegation also included:

→ Oleksandr Bevz – Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine, Office of the President;

→ Kirill Budanov – Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine;

→ Andriy Gnatov – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleg Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service;

→ Sergiy Kyslytsya – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

→ Yevhen Ostriansky, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;

→ Oleksandr Poklad, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

→ Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the DIU.