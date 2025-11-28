Zelensky fired Yermak

The President noted that Yermak's position has always been patriotic, but he wants to avoid rumors and speculation

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak wrote a letter of resignation after the searches on November 28. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He announced the reboot of the OP.

"The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation. I am grateful to Andriy for the fact that the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track has always been represented exactly as it should be. It was a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors and speculations," the President said.

on November 29, Zelenskyy held consultations with those who could lead the OP. He also signed a decree dismissing Yermak.

Interlocutor LIGA.net confirmed that the President had already signed a decree dismissing Yermak. However, as of 5:30 p.m., the document had not been officially published.

ADDED at 17:40. Decree on dismissal №868/2025 appeared on the website of the Presidential Office.