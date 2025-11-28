NABU and SAPO conduct searches at Yermak's place

The head of the OP is being searched. Investigative actions take place in the government quarter

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office came to the head of the Presidential Office with searches Andriy Yermak. About said the press service of the Bureau.

"The NABU and the SAPO are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are authorized and are being carried out as part of the investigation," the statement said.

According to UPabout 10 NABU and SAPO officers entered the government quarter.

Photo: UP