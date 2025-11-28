NABU and SAPO conduct searches at Yermak's place

NABU and SAPO conduct searches at Yermak's placesupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office came to the head of the Presidential Office with searches Andriy Yermak. About said the press service of the Bureau.
"The NABU and the SAPO are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are authorized and are being carried out as part of the investigation," the statement said.
Read also
According to UPabout 10 NABU and SAPO officers entered the government quarter.
- A number of MPs from the Servant of the People claimed on the need for Yermak's resignation amid the NABU and SAPO investigation into the involvement of Zelensky's ex-business partner Mindich to corruption in the energy sector.
- However, according to the source LIGA.net in the leadership of the mono-majority, Zelensky does not considerhe said that Yermak's dismissal would solve all the problems and would consider it if there were suspicions from law enforcement.
Comments (0)