Zelenskyy does not consider Yermak's dismissal a panacea, and Arakhamia "backed down": top "servant" on the meeting of the MPs

The LIGA.net interlocutor spoke about the details of the meeting of the president with his faction and the relationship between the head of state and the head of the OP

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the dismissal of the head of his office Andriy Yermak will solve all the problems and will think about it if there are suspicions from law enforcement. That is why the head of the faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia "backtracked" on this issue during the leader's meeting with the SN on November 20, said for text LIGA.net interlocutor in the leadership of the mono-majority.

He claims that the MPs do not like the head of the OP because of his tendency to intrigue: he allegedly promised a lot, even to some members of the opposition, but to no avail.

"Yermak has cut the president off from everyone, and he decides what Zelenskyy should know and what he shouldn't. Even the head of the SN faction, David Arakhamia, has no contact with the head of state. Therefore, he, according to the interlocutor, "wound up the deputies" about the head of the presidential Office," the LIGA.net's publication says.

The interlocutor told: "During the meeting, Zelenskyy said that did not know about any corruption schemes of his former business partner and friend Timur Mindich (although this name was not even mentioned at the event); the president is also unaware of domestic political problems.

At the same time, he made it clear to the elected representatives that Yermak – is "his head of the OP, not the faction", the interlocutor noted.

"He does not believe that Andriy's release is a solution to all the problems. If there are suspicions from law enforcement agencies, the president will think about it. That's why Arakhamia backed down and remained silent during the entire meeting. Although before that, he threatened to leave the faction with some MPs if he was not released," he said.

Interlocutor of LIGA.net also has doubts that Ukraine will be able to overcome the crisis thanks to the dismissal of the head of the OP.

He believes that although this may temporarily give new energy to politics and unite the team of "servants," nothing will prevent Yermak from maintaining his influence even if another person is appointed to his position.