We have two critical weeks ahead of us, and then the personnel issues will be decided – MP on meeting with Zelenskyy

The head of state hinted to MPs that the head of the Office Yermak is "his head of the OP, not the faction," an interlocutor told LIGA.net

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Yermak (Illustrative photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a closed meeting with the faction Servant of the people (SN) said he would return to personnel issues after two critical weeks of international negotiations. About LIGA.net said one of the MPs who attended the event.

According to him, the president told the MPs that the next two weeks are key for him diplomatically and that he "is not going to betray Ukraine."

The Head of State emphasized that he had intensive negotiations with international partners, including a planned conversation with the president of the United States Donald Trump, the source said.

"He [Zelenskyy] said that he was in the middle of a critical two weeks of international agreements. That there will be conversations and meetings everywhere," the MP said.

At the same time, the president did not specify the conditions or "28 points" of the peace plan that could be discussed at the talks, the MP said.

"We don't know what the points are. This is just his level," the source added.

They also discussed personnel decisions. According to the MP, the head of state said that he would return to this issue after the diplomatic cycle is completed.

However, the president did not give any specifics. The MP said: "He neither denied nor confirmed possible decisions. He only said that personnel issues are after the international conference."

The source added: Zelenskyy hinted to the MPs that the head of the Office Andriy Yermak – "he is the head of the OP, not the faction".

Another MP from the SN also anonymously said LIGA.net that during a meeting with the faction, the president commented on Yermak's resignation, saying that there would be personnel changes, but "perhaps further".