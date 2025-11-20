Zelenskyy comments on possible resignations in the presidential Office – source

The head of state said that there will be personnel changes, but "maybe later," the interlocutor told LIGA.net

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Yermak (Illustrative photo: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / EPA)

During a meeting with the faction Servants of the people (SN) president Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the resignation of the head of his office Andriy Yermak, and said that he would deal with personnel issues. About this to LIGA.net said the interlocutor in SN.

According to him, the head of state said that there will be personnel changes, but "maybe later."

Zelensky said that he would "take care" of personnel issues in the OP, and that it was his responsibility, the source added.

He noted that there was no direct question of Yermak's release.

Earlier, Ukrayinska Pravda, citing an anonymous participant in the meeting wrote that Zelenskyy "made it clear" that Yermak would not resign. The LIGA.net's interlocutor did not confirm this.

"The issue of Andriy Yermak's dismissal will be decided by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He did not comment on this in detail, but said that he was thinking about personnel decisions and would make a decision in the near future," said yelyzaveta Yasko, MP from the "servants".

Suspilne, citing sources in the Office of the president stated that Yermak will not be dismissed. A media interlocutor in the SN said that the Cabinet of Ministers would not resign either.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy himself commented meeting with the faction in his evening address: "There were different issues, there were sensitive issues. But the agreement is obvious – everyone has to work for Ukraine, and it will be so. A wartime parliament must be a capable parliament."

The president said that "there will be decisions that will help this," but did not provide any other details.

He also did not mention resignations.

Judging by the photo, published by OP, Yermak participated in negotiations with the United States on a new peace plan.