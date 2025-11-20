Trump is for a new peace plan, not only Witkoff worked and talked to both sides – full US statement

Leavitt denied that the new US plan provides for significant concessions from Ukraine and does not require much from Russia

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump supports the new American peace plan, not only the special envoy worked on it Steve Witkoff, but also the secretary of State Marco Rubio, and negotiations are underway with both Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during the briefing in the White House.

"Special envoy Witkoff and Marco Rubio have been quietly working on a plan for the past month. They have been engaging with both sides, Russia and Ukraine, on an equal footing to understand what these countries are willing to do to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace," the official said, adding that this approach worked in the Gaza settlement.

She also pointed out that the secretary of State and the special envoy had met with representatives of Ukraine on this plan last week.

Leavitt said that negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine are ongoing.

The spokeswoman said she would not provide details "because it's ongoing and constantly changing," but noted that Trump supports the plan.

"This is a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe that it should be acceptable to both sides, and we are working very hard to implement it," the official said.

Regarding the negotiations of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll in Kyiv, Leavitt said that the latter was "very optimistic" after the meeting.

"So, once again, we are engaged in constructive negotiations with both sides to end this war," she said.

Leavitt also denied media reports that the new plan provides for significant concessions from Ukraine and does not require much from Russia.

"You read messages from one side of the war," the official said. She was probably referring to Russia.

Earlier, secretary Rubio said that to end the war, both Ukraine and Russia must make "difficult" concessions.