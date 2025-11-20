During talks with the US, Zelenskyy separately reported on Russia's strike on Ternopil

Ukraine counts on US help in limiting schemes of supplying foreign parts for Russian missiles, president says

Rescuers remove the body of a woman from the rubble of a house in Ternopil on the evening of November 20, 2025 (Photo: Ternopil region SES)

During the talks between the US and Ukraine in Kyiv, they discussed, among other things, Russia's strike on Ternopil on November 19, as Washington received data on foreign components in Russian missiles, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of meetings with U.S. secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll.

"I also informed about Russia's terrible attack on Ternopil. X-101 missile, used by the Russian army yesterday to hit an ordinary high-rise building was manufactured in 2025. It contains 175 foreign components that still get to Russia bypassing sanctions," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine counts on the United States to help limit all such schemes.

The president noted that he had handed Driscoll specific materials with information on the companies that manufacture critical components, their countries of origin, and the parts themselves.

Regarding the discussion of the new US peace plan, the Head of State said that the meeting discussed "options for achieving real peace, the stages of work and formats of dialogue, as well as new impulses for diplomacy."

"Our teams in Ukraine and the United States will work on the plan items to end the war. We are ready to work constructively, honestly and promptly," Zelenskyy said.

In the evening of November 20, the State Emergency Service said that rescuers have removed the body of a woman from the rubble of a house in Ternopil

The death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 27, including three children.

94 people were injured in the city, including 18 children.

"So far, about 950 square meters of reinforced concrete structures have been dismantled and 460 tons of construction waste have been removed. Emergency rescue operations are underway," the agency said.

Photo: SES of Ternopil region

Photo: SES of Ternopil region