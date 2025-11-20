Number of missing persons in Ternopil after Russian shelling decreases to 14

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble at the site of a Russian missile hitting a Ternopil high-rise building

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

The number of people who have not been in touch since Russia's massive attack on Ternopil on November 19 has decreased to 14 said State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers continue to work at the site where a multi-storey building was destroyed by the Russian attack. Around the clock, specialists are examining the rubble meter by meter in search of people who may need help.

According to the updated data, the number of people who were not in touch has decreased to 14. Six residents whose fate was previously unknown reported that they were safe.

The SES noted that the rescue operations are ongoing and will continue until the rescuers are sure that no one is left under the rubble.

On the morning of November 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the fate of the 22 people after rocket attacks on Ternopil. Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko was talking about 18 people.

On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.

Under attack were mainly western regions. A high-rise building in Ternopil was hit by a shell, killed and injured dozens of people. November 19-21 are declared days of mourning in Ternopil for the victims of the enemy shelling.