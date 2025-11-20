Fate of 22 people remains unknown in Ternopil after rocket attacks

Hundreds of people from nine regions are working at the site. Rescuers cannot work quickly due to severe damage

Attack on Ternopil (Photo: SES / Facebook)

Large-scale search and rescue operations are underway in Ternopil after a massive attack on Ternopil on the night of November 19. 26 people were killed, and the whereabouts of 22 people are unknown. The search for them continues, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work. In some areas, it is possible to work only manually due to severe damage and fragmentation of structures.

In the State Emergency Service addedreported that 93 people were wounded, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.

The rescuers worked all night. More than 700 square meters of rubble have been removed, and 230 cubic meters of destroyed structures have been removed. The search for people whose whereabouts are still unknown continues.

Attack on Ternopil (Photo: SES / Facebook)