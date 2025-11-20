Fate of 22 people remains unknown in Ternopil after rocket attacks
Large-scale search and rescue operations are underway in Ternopil after a massive attack on Ternopil on the night of November 19. 26 people were killed, and the whereabouts of 22 people are unknown. The search for them continues, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work. In some areas, it is possible to work only manually due to severe damage and fragmentation of structures.
In the State Emergency Service addedreported that 93 people were wounded, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.
The rescuers worked all night. More than 700 square meters of rubble have been removed, and 230 cubic meters of destroyed structures have been removed. The search for people whose whereabouts are still unknown continues.
- On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.
- Under attack were mainly western regions. A high-rise building in Ternopil was hit by a shell died dozens of people. november 19-21 are declared Days of Mourning for the victims of enemy shelling in Ternopil
Comments (0)