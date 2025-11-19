Russian attack in Ternopil leaves 25 dead, including three children

november 19-21 are declared Days of mourning for the victims of enemy shelling in Ternopil

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

The number of deaths in Ternopil increased as a result of the Russian attack november 19–25 victims are known. About said State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the rescuers, three children were among the 25 dead. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

Near the damaged building, 14 psychologists from different regions of Ukraine are working with the State Emergency Service, who have already helped 150 people.

Rescue operations at the site are ongoing. More than 160 rescuers, including climbers, dog handlers, the Delta special unit and about 45 pieces of equipment are involved.

Mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal announced november 19-21 Days of mourning for the victims of Russian shelling.

On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.

Under attack were mostly Western regions. In Ternopil by impact there are dead and dozens of wounded in the high-rise buildings.