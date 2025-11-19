A multi-storey building destroyed in Ternopil as a result of Russian strikes – photos, video

There are damages and casualties in Ternopil, the city was under attack by rockets and "shahed"

Photo: Telegram / zahid_golovne_ua

On the morning of November 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and "shaheds" and hit a multi-story building in Ternopil. This is reported by Suspilne, photos of the aftermath are distributed by local Telegram channels.

Mayor Serhiy Nadal wrote about attacks on Ternopil with "shaheds" and rockets, which damaged buildings and residential houses, and injured people.

