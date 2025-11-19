Massive attack on Ukraine: drone violates airspace of Romania and Moldova

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of November 19, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, Romania spotted a drone in its airspace. About it reported Ministry of Defense of the country. Subsequently, the Moldovan Defense Ministry also confirmed drone flight over its territory.

Two German Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets took off from an air base in Romania at 00:25 to monitor the situation on the border with Ukraine after Russian strikes near the river border.

At 00:20, an air raid was announced in the northern part of Romania's Tulcea County. Subsequently, radars detected a drone signal that entered Romanian airspace about 8 km away, from Ukraine's Vylkove to Romania's Periprava and Cilia Vece, where it disappeared from radar.

The drone periodically appeared on radar for 12 minutes, from the Moldovan village of Colibasi to the Romanian commune of Folteşti, and later in the Oancha area.

At 00:59, two F-16 fighters of the Romanian Air Force took off. The Eurofighter Typhoon landed at the airbase at 01:50, and the Romanian Air Force F-16s returned to their base around 02:30.

As reported by the media NewsMaker citing the Moldovan Border Police, last night near the village of Saiti, a mobile patrol heard the sound of an unknown drone-like aircraft.

"The border police informed the Ukrainian side, which confirmed that a drone without explosives was spotted on its territory. It later disappeared from Ukrainian radar," the statement said.

Later, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense confirmed the information about the drone's flight. According to the ministry, the drone flew from the Ukrainian village of Lisove toward a Moldovan village at an altitude of about 100 meters. Moldovan radars did not detect the drone because it was flying too low.