MP Fediyenko denies that his video from the REB exhibition provoked Russia's attack on Ternopil

The deputy, reacting to the video published by the journalist, said that it was filmed in the summer in Kyiv

Oleksandr Fediyenko (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

Journalist Yulia Kiriyenko accused the MP from the Servants of the people Oleksandr Fediyenko for publishing a video from an exhibition of manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment, after which Russia launched a massive strike on Ternopil. The MP on the air of the KIEV24 channel said he had not published anything secret and had permission to film.

On the afternoon of November 20, journalist said the newspaper reported that Fediyenko, who is a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, posted a video of an exhibition of Ukrainian manufacturers of electronic warfare on his YouTube channel.

"He named the place, the city and the factory where they do it. Of course, he deleted the video. But I managed to record the key parts," Kiriyenko wrote.

She asked the Security Service of Ukraine to check the video.

In the video, Fediyenko shows a stand with products from the Ternopil Radio Plant Orion.

The MP responded to the journalist's accusations. He claims that the video was made in the middle of summer and was "cut". According to Fediyenko, he is interested in things related to communication technology. The MP added that the video was not related to the RAB.

"When I film such stories, I always ask permission from the people where I am filming, if it is an exhibition. Therefore, I want to emphasize once again that I did not disclose or say anything secret or closed there," Fediyenko said.

The parliamentarian emphasized that it was an ordinary commercial exhibition in Kyiv.