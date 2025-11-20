Trump's peace plan: the US Embassy comments on the meeting with Zelenskyy

Julie Davis (Photo: Embassy Facebook)

U.S. chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis positively commented on the talks with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the new peace plan of the American president Donald Trump. The official's statement was published by the American Embassy in Kyiv.

"The secretary of the U.S. Army Dan Driscoll and I had extremely constructive talks with the Ukrainian leadership today – everyone shares president Trump's vision for ending this war," Davis said.

The diplomat added that the situation is finally "shaping up in favor of peace," which Ukrainians have been waiting for "for so long."

Earlier, on the evening of November 20, the Ukrainian president's Office announced that Zelenskyy had officially received a draft of a new peace plan from America.

As a result of the talks, Kyiv and Washington agreed to work on the document's points for a "decent end" to the war, the Ukrainian side noted. However, other details of the document are not yet known.