MPs from the Servant of the People called for the formation of a new coalition and government – open statement

Parliamentarians are convinced that all persons involved in the anti-corruption investigation of the NABU and the SAPO should be released without exception

Deputies from the faction Servant of the people have called for the creation of a national resilience coalition and a new government amid a corruption scandal in the energy sector. This is stated in an open statementpublished by a number of MPs, in particular Nikita Poturaev.

In it, the MPs emphasize that all those involved in the anti-corruption investigation into the activities of the criminal group led by Timur Mindich should be released immediately.

If further investigation reveals new persons with authority involved in the activities of this group, they should also be subject to the most severe sanctions provided for by Ukrainian law.

The MPs are convinced that all state authorities should assist the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in completing the investigation and submitting the materials to the court.

Any attempts to put pressure on anti-corruption agencies, discredit their work or artificially limit their powers are unacceptable and contrary to Ukraine's national interests, the signatories added.

The parliamentarians believe that in order to restore trust in the state, it is necessary to immediately start negotiations between all pro-Ukrainian factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada to create a coalition of national stability.

"After the formation of the national resilience coalition, it is necessary to start negotiations between all factions and groups that will be part of it to form a government of national resilience," the statement said.

There should be such a government:

→ formed without party quotas, backroom deals, and "their own people."

→ composed of professionals with impeccable reputation and proven management experience in the relevant areas;

→ focused on fulfilling a clearly defined anti-crisis mandate: ensuring defense capability, economic sustainability, energy security and uncompromising fight against high-level corruption.

The MPs are convinced that the power triangle: president – Verkhovna Rada – Cabinet of Ministers should return to the Constitution and be built on the principles of a parliamentary-presidential republic.

"It is important that the activities of the Presidential Office be as transparent, institutionally regulated and free from any informal influence of persons involved in corrupt practices as possible," they emphasized.

The MPs believe that the head of state should use the results of this investigation and a clear public demand as an opportunity to cleanse and renew his inner circle, to strengthen confidence in the presidential institution both within the country and among international partners.

The exact number of signatures under the statement is currently unknown. But it was distributed by MPs Halyna Tretyakova, Bohdan Yaremenko, Ihor Vasyliv, and Tetiana Tsyba.