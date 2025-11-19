The Rada dismissed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk

323 deputies supported the dismissal of the previously suspended Minister of Justice.

Verkhovna Rada

At its meeting on November 19, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice amid a corruption scandal in the energy sector. This became known from broadcasts of the plenary session of the parliament.

The decision to accept Halushchenko's resignation was supported by 323 parliamentarians. No deputy voted against it.

Halushchenko has held the position of Minister of Justice since July 2025. Prior to that, he served as Minister of Energy from 2021.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak's Telegram channel

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, that the parliamentarians also supported the dismissal Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. The decision was supported by 315 deputies.

Hrynchuk has served as Minister of Energy since July 2025. Prior to that, she headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Earlier that same day, the Rada voted in favor of the summons to the Prime Minister's address to the Parliament Yuliia Svyrydenko, Halushchenko and Hrynchuk.

But instead of Svyrydenko, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration came to the parliament. Taras Kachka.