Rada Committee supports Halushchenko's resignation

There is no candidate for the post of Minister of Justice, says the head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy

Herman Halushchenko (Photo: Ministry of Energy)

On Monday, November 17, the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy supported the resignation of Herman Galushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. About this said the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Parliament reminded that the submission of the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko galushchenko's dismissal and his resignation letter were received on November 12.

On Monday, the relevant committee decided to submit the issue of Halushchenko's resignation to the Verkhovna Rada.

Chairman of the Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov in a comment LIGA.net said that there is currently no candidate for the post of Justice Minister. He noted that he had not heard any proposal from Svyrydenko.

"The Committee does not have such information, but we will consider this issue as soon as we receive a proposal from the faction or the Prime Minister," the MP clarified.

Maslov refused to make assumptions or put forward his own guesses about a possible contender.

"I am speaking only in the language of facts: as of now, I am not aware of any specific candidate who is going to be nominated for the post of Minister of Justice," the MP said.