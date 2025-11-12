"Mindich tapes". Zelenskyy calls for resignation of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk

The president said that the former and current energy ministers cannot remain in office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

After a new operation by anti-corruption authorities "Midas", president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the dismissal of the minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and her predecessor in office, now the minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko. The head of state said this in his video messages.

"I believe that the minister of Justice and the minister of Energy cannot remain in office. This is a matter of trust, among other things. If there are accusations, they must be answered. The decision to remove them from office is the fastest and most expeditious one. I asked the Prime Minister of Ukraine [Yulia Svyrydenkoi want to see resignations from these ministers," the president said.

Zelenskyy asked MPs to support these resignations, adding that "everything should be decided in the legal plane."

The head of state also spoke about his conversation with Svyrydenko, noting that there should be "maximum cleanliness in the energy sector, all processes absolutely."

"And I support every investigation by law enforcement and anti-corruption officials, we support it, and this is an absolutely clear and equal position for everyone," he said, adding that the government will "provide full assistance" to the investigation and all procedural and judicial actions.

The president also reiterated the need to reboot the state-owned enterprise "Energoatom, which was previously said government.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced the National Security and Defense Council's sanctions against two defendants in a corruption case.