"Hello, Vladimir Alexandrovich". Dialogue from the Mindich tapes, in which Zelenskyy called Halushchenko

The SAPO prosecutor called the dialogue in which the president calls Halushchenko and defendants discusses the businessman's text message "the most important thing that confirms Mindich's influence"

Former Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, Herman Halushchenko and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to the Khmelnytsky NPP in February 2025 (Illustrative photo: presidential Office)

Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office, claiming the influence of a businessman Timur Mindich, quoted a recording of one of the calls of the defendants, in which the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Herman Halushchenko. Mindich claimed that the call took place after he sent a text message to the head of state, he said during the meeting Of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the SAPO prosecutor.

The prosecutor called the moment when the president called Halushchenko during the conversation "the most important thing that confirms Mindich's influence".

Below is the direct speech of the defendants, translated from Russian, as quoted by the prosecutor:

Halushchenko (picking up the phone): Hello, hello, Vladimir Alexandrovich, hello. Yes, yes, yes...

Mindich: It's not clear from the context – Ed.

Halushchenko: So, I went.

Zuckerman: And you said "no one talks to you about anything," and here you are.

Mindich: Oh, yes, I read the text message.

Halushchenko: What did you write?

Mindich: That Hera wants to talk to you.

Halushchenko: Really?

Zuckerman: Not like that: "Call Hera."

Mindich: Not so: "I'm sorry, how many times have I told you to call Hera" (Zuckerman laughs).

Halushchenko: What do I do with him?

Mindich: But listen: "Vladimir Alexandrovich, that's it, you know I can't afford to be a janitor. I'll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I'm yours. Plus... that's it.

Halushchenko: Yes? Well, then I'm going to leave now.

It should be noted that it is not clear from the context whether the defendants are seriously discussing the SMS, and the prosecutor does not provide the audio recording.

Earlier, on November 10, Zelenskyy called for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt persons, commenting for the first time a new operation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and SAPO Midas.

