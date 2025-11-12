Herman Halushchenko is suspended from his duties as Minister of Justice

Herman Halushchenko (Photo: Ministry of Energy)

Herman Galushchenko has been suspended from his duties as Minister of Justice. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko .

At an extraordinary meeting on the morning of November 12, the government decided to dismiss Halushchenko and entrust his duties to Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmyla Suhak. A source in the Prime Minister's entourage told LIGA.net that no other personnel decisions are planned for today.

Galushchenko says that he "fully agrees" with the government's decision and that "a political decision needs to be made, and only then will we deal with all the details.".

"I am not holding on to my position as minister and will not hold on to it. I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilized and correct scenario. I will defend myself legally and prove my position," he said .