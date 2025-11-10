Zelenskyy reacts to NABU and SAPO's Operation Midas for the first time

The president said that there should be sentences for those who build schemes in the energy sector and all other areas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials, commenting on the new Midas operation of anti-corruption agencies in the energy sector. The head of state said this at the end of his evening address.

"Any effective action against corruption is very necessary. We need inevitability of punishment. Energoatom provides Ukraine with the largest share of power generation now. Cleanliness in the company is a priority," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, everyone who built schemes in the energy sector and every industry should "receive a clear procedural answer, there should be sentences."

The president emphasized that government officials should work together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law enforcement agencies: "And work as necessary for the result."

The head of state did not give any other details.

Previously, the LIGA.net's interlocutor at law enforcement agencies reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a friend of the president, was also searched as part of Operation Midas, but he managed to leave the country.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said about data leakage in the Mindich case.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said that all those found guilty of embezzlement should be brought to justice.

According to her, Energoatom is cooperating with the investigation as much as possible.