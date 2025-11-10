Zelenskyy reacts to NABU and SAPO's Operation Midas for the first time
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials, commenting on the new Midas operation of anti-corruption agencies in the energy sector. The head of state said this at the end of his evening address.
"Any effective action against corruption is very necessary. We need inevitability of punishment. Energoatom provides Ukraine with the largest share of power generation now. Cleanliness in the company is a priority," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, everyone who built schemes in the energy sector and every industry should "receive a clear procedural answer, there should be sentences."
The president emphasized that government officials should work together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law enforcement agencies: "And work as necessary for the result."
The head of state did not give any other details.
Previously, the LIGA.net's interlocutor at law enforcement agencies reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a friend of the president, was also searched as part of Operation Midas, but he managed to leave the country.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said about data leakage in the Mindich case.
Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said that all those found guilty of embezzlement should be brought to justice.
According to her, Energoatom is cooperating with the investigation as much as possible.
- On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector: it took 15 months and about 1000 hours of audio recordings to document the activities of a "high-level criminal organization."
- According to LIGA.net's sources corruption scheme to influence strategic public sector enterprises, including Energoatom, caused losses of $100 million.
- At the Verkhovna Rada was initiated the resignation of two ministers over the case: these are the current head of the Ministry of Energy, Hrynchuk, and the former head of the department, now minister of Justice, Halushchenko.
