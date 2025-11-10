OPG names the number of prosecutors in the case of NABU official who could have documented Mindich

September and Ruslan Magamedrasulov (Photo: Maksym Kamenev / Graty)

One and a half dozen prosecutors are involved in the case of former senior detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Ruslan Magamedrasulov, his father Sentyabr, and another person involved. This follows from the response to the LIGA.net's request, provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to him, the group of prosecutors in this case includes 15 officials who can provide procedural guidance.

Read also The results of our work speak for themselves. Responses to claims against NABU

The PGO notes that this number is due to "the complexity of the criminal proceedings, a significant number of investigative and procedural actions", as well as "the specific circumstances of the offenses" charged to the suspects.

Magamedrasulov and his father suspect in aiding the aggressor state. The investigation alleges that the NABU official facilitated the illegal export of industrial hemp to Dagestan, acting as an intermediary between Russian buyers and his father, who organized the illegal cultivation of this product.

The defense claims that it was actually about selling cannabis to Uzbekistan, not Dagestan.

The same was said by a witness in the case, Yusuf Mameshev. He was notified of suspicion of knowingly giving false testimony to the investigating authority and the court. Currently, the pre-trial investigation against the man has been completed, and he has been served with an indictment, the OPG notes.

The third person in the case, who is identified by the agency and is suspected of abuse of influence and misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group, LIGA.net could not be identified.

Pros data according to sources of Ukrayinska Pravda, Magamedrasulov was one of the key NABU employees who documented Timur Mindich, a businessman from the Privat group and co-owner of Kvartal 95, a friend of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The media claims that the documentation was carried out in the businessman's apartment, where the head of state himself had visited.

Accomplices in crime to Magamedrasulov and his father, as well as another NABU employee, Viktor Gusarov, was announced on July 21, when the Security Service of Ukraine and the OPG announced "a special operation to neutralize Russian influence" at the Bureau.

The next day, the Verkhovna Rada voted for scandalous law, which temporarily deprived the anti-corruption agencies of their independence. Subsequently, their independence returned after mass protests and the reaction of European partners.

On the day the suspicions were announced, Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, also linked the investigative actions against the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to the fact that these agencies had gotten close to people in the president's inner circle.