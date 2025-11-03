Zelenskiy says mass production of Flamingo and Ruta will be launched by the end of the year

President believes Ukraine is doing "very well" in producing its own missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Mass production of Ukrainian Flamingo and Ruta missiles is expected to begin by the end of the year. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

The Head of State said that Ukraine is "very good" at producing its own missiles. Today, the Defense Forces are already using new missiles, including Flamingo and Ruta.

"I won't tell you how many. We expect, as I said, mass production by the end of this year," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned the Neptune missile, but did not name the number of units used. At the same time, the head of state added that the conventional Neptune is already in mass production, but there is also a "long" missile that is also used.

REFERENCE Ruta is a Ukrainian cruise missile or jet drone developed by the Dutch startup Destinus. The range is up to 300 km and the speed is 500-800 km/h. "Flamingo is a Ukrainian long-range cruise missile. The range is 3000 km, the weight of the warhead is 1000 kg (according to other sources, 1150 kg). Accuracy is 14 meters, according to the manufacturer. The wingspan is about 6 m and the launch weight is about 6000 kg .