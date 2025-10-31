Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with Neptunes at Orlovskaya CHPP and Novobryanskaya substation

Neptune rocket (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

The Defense Forces launched a missile attack on the occupiers' facilities that provided power to military enterprises. This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Navy units conduct an accurate missile strike with Neptune cruise missiles on the Orel thermal power plant and Novobryansk electric substation in Bryansk region.

Both facilities provided power to the military enterprises of the aggressor state, so their disabling is a serious blow to the logistics of the occupiers.

On the night of October 31, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, they flew over Orel, Yaroslavl and Vladimir. The authorities of Orel region reported that "debris" from a UAV fell on the territory of a thermal power plant in the regional center, which led to damage to power supply equipment.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ wrote that Novbryanska came under attack on the night of October 29.

On October 27, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka, which discussed expanding the geography of long-range strikes on Russian territory.

On the night of October 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Novospasskyy and Mari oil refineries in Ulyanovsk region and the Republic of Mari El of the Russian Federation, which are involved in supplying the occupiers' army.