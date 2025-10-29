Ukraine hits Novospasskyi and Mariinskyi refineries and Budynovske gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carry out long-range strikes on three enterprises of the aggressor country

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian defenders struck the Novospassky and Mari oil refineries in the Ulyanovsk region and the Republic of Mari El of the Russian Federation, which are involved in supplying the occupiers' army. A gas processing plant in Budyonovsk in southern Russia was also attacked, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprises, the command notes.

"This [Novospassky] refinery is part of the Prominvest holding. The main activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons. The refining volume is 600 thousand tons of oil per year (0.2% of total Russian refining). The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil. It provides fuel for domestic consumption in Russia and exports petroleum products," says GS.

Regarding the Mari Oil Refinery, the military notes that this enterprise meets the internal needs of the Volga Federal District (it includes 14 regions, including Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Orenburg and Samara regions, and the population declared by the Russian Federation is over 28.4 million – Ed.)

"The design refining capacity [of the Mari Oil Refinery] is 1.3 million tons per year, which is 0.5% of the total refining capacity of the Russian Federation. It has two primary oil refining units and a vacuum fuel oil refining unit," the post says.

The military is clarifying the results of these attacks and the extent of the damage.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian attack drones of the same nomenclature hit the Budynovsk gas processing plant in the Stavropol region of Russia.

"There was a hit to the GPU-1 production unit. The design processing capacity of this GPP is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It supplies gas to a number of enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry," the command said.

Disabling these enterprises reduces the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations, the General Staff emphasized.

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that these enterprises were hit by its Deep Strike units.

The distance from Novospasskyi refinery to the Russian-Ukrainian border is more than 750 kilometers in a straight line, and from Mariupol refinery – almost 1000 km. The distance from Budyonovsk Gas Processing Plant to the front line is more than 600 km.