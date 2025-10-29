SBU drones hit two oil depots and Russian air defense in Crimea – source

A $20 million Pantsyr-S2 anti-aircraft missile system was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of October 29

Oil depot (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of October 29, the Security Service of Ukraine's drones attacked the temporarily occupied Crimea, damaging the occupiers' equipment and oil depots. This was reported by an interlocutor in the special service.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Pantsyr-S2 anti-aircraft missile system, worth about $20 million. It is one of the key links in the air defense of the aggressor state.

The Russians also have two fewer radar stations. Each such destroyed or disabled air defense system significantly weakens Russia's defense.

In addition, SBU drones hit an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske where fuel was stored. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility, with a huge column of black smoke rising.

A Ukrainian drone was also recorded hitting the Komsomolskaya oil depot.

The leader of the occupiers of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said that a UAV attack in Simferopol hit a container with fuel and lubricants. A fire broke out.

On October 20, intelligence officials reported that Russia's newest radar, the Valdai, was burned in occupied Crimea.

On October 25, intelligence attacked Russian radar equipment and a landing boat in Crimea with drones.