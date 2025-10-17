Russians shoot down their own plane over occupied Crimea – Ukrainian Navy

Invaders shot down their own plane over Crimea while repelling Ukrainian attacks, Pletenchuk says

Su-30SM (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

On Friday, October 17, Russian invaders shot down their own plane over the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of Apostrophe TV resource.

"We repelled the Ukrainians' attacks so well that they were able to shoot down their own plane today over Crimea," the military said.

A number of Ukrainian Telegram channels and occupiers' resources claim that at night, as a result of "friendly fire," the Russians destroyed their Su-30SM multi-purpose fighter jet. However, the model of the aircraft has not yet been officially confirmed.

Russian propagandists claim that the crew ejected and survived.

UPDATED at 14:00. The Russians shot down their own Su-30SM fighter jet, the Navy confirmed.

"Naval intelligence intercepted radio communications about two engines catching fire and the crew ejecting from a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet that was on a mission in the northwestern part of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It is likely that the enemy shot down its own multi-role fighter while repelling the UAV attack using air defense systems," the statement said.