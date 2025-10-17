Power outages in Crimea – power substations damaged. Oil depot is also on fire – video

Footage of a fire at an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske is being shared online, several settlements are without power

Images of the fire in Crimea (Photo: t.me/Crimeanwind)

On the night of October 17, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the occupiers reported damage to power substations and a fire at an oil depot. In particular, the damage was reported by the governor Sergey Aksyonov.

According to him, the peninsula was attacked by drones, which allegedly damaged several substations. As a result, there is no electricity. Restoration work is allegedly underway.

However, the head of Krasnoperekopsk district Sergey Bidanets said that there is no electricity in the settlements. In Yevpatoria, kindergartens and schools are working in a "shortened mode" – children are not being fed due to power and water outages, said local Kremlin protege Alexander Yuryev.

Power outages in Saki and Novofedorivka also.

A fire has also been reported at an oil depot in the village of Hvardiyske, Simferopol district. According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the first reports of explosions in the area of the oil depot began to arrive around 02:40. After that, a fire broke out.

This oil depot belongs to Kedr LLC, which owns the largest ATAN gas station chain in the occupied Crimea. The occupiers are silent about the attack on the oil depot.

Attack on Crimea (Photo: t.me/Crimeanwind)