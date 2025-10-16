Railway and transformer substations catch fire in Samara region - video

The fire caused partial power outage and shut down the boiler house

Fire (screenshot of video from Russian resources)

An "emergency situation" has arisen in the Samara region of Russia - a traction railway and transformer substation in the Kinel-Cherkassy district are on fire. Some residents are without power, according to the local administration.

It is the 110/10/3 kV Tolkay station, the fire was reported around 18:00 Kyiv time (19:00 local time).

The authorities have not reported the cause of the fire, electricity is cut off in the Polk neighborhood, and the boiler room is not working. Residents are asked to "remain calm".

Ukrainian Telegram channels publish footage of the fire. They do not rule out sabotage. The distance from Samara region to Ukraine is over 1000 km.